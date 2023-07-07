Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VET. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

TSE:VET opened at C$16.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$14.55 and a one year high of C$39.21. The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Free Report ) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$550.97 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 46.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.1769231 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,720.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

