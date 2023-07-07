Vertcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22,751.46 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $22,751.46 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,275.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.11 or 0.00324046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.87 or 0.00917824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00547386 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00063505 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00143648 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,139,172 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

