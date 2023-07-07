Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $338.74 and last traded at $338.74. Approximately 220,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,240,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.54.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.45 and a 200-day moving average of $317.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total value of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total value of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,553,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
