Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.85.

VC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,504,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,071,048.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $423,986.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,504,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,071,048.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,475. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 28.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Visteon by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $142.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.08 and its 200-day moving average is $148.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

