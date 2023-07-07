VRES Price Hits $0.0069 on Exchanges (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the US dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019599 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013969 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,350.37 or 0.99974124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

