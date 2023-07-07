Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,236 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.07. 1,393,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,147,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.06 and a twelve month high of $159.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.28 and a 200 day moving average of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

