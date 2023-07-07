Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,236 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 36,862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.28 and its 200-day moving average is $146.95. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

