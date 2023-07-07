Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Achieves $38.26 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Wanchain has a market cap of $38.26 million and approximately $911,705.97 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00042345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,781,238 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

