Warner Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 94,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

