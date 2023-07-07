Warner Financial Inc. Purchases 2,684 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,654,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,057,000 after acquiring an additional 78,041 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,144,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,097,000 after acquiring an additional 336,924 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,141,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,284,000 after acquiring an additional 246,661 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average is $92.54.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

