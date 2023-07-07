Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,669,438,000 after purchasing an additional 426,512 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,657,000 after purchasing an additional 391,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $602,107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,484,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,768,000 after purchasing an additional 67,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Waste Connections by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,726,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,493,000 after purchasing an additional 183,938 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.50. 212,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,160. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.