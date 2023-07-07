WAX (WAXP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.18 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $159.52 million and $1.18 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAX has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,010,552,807 coins and its circulating supply is 3,324,530,473 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,010,104,855.7078557 with 3,324,233,724.0615764 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04750913 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $2,813,718.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

