Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. VNET Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.97.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $160.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

