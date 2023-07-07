WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Trading Down 1.9%

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.30. 15,481 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 14,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

WesBanco Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

