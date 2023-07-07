Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WHG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,200. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $110.23 million, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 278,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

(Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

