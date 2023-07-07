WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Short Interest Update

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get WildBrain alerts:

WildBrain Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $1.29 on Friday. WildBrain has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.