Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Performance
WHLM stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.70. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.83.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wilhelmina International
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.