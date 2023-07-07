Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

WHLM stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.70. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

