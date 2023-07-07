Windward Capital Management Co. CA Acquires 395 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 37.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 30.9% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in Amgen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 22,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.76.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.35. The company had a trading volume of 726,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

