Windward Capital Management Co. CA Grows Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.66. 822,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,135,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

