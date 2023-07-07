World Mobile Token (WMT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $572,201.69

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $45.66 million and $572,201.69 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00041978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00030189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013530 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,486,224 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

