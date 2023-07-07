WOW-token (WOW) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $283.19 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $283.19 million and approximately $3.90 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000327 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006823 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000495 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012294 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02831801 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $15.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

