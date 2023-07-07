Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $236.48 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $236.48 or 0.00780909 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $614.04 million and $74.40 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,596,603 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

