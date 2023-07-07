Wynnstay Group’s (WYN) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

Shares of Wynnstay Group stock opened at GBX 445 ($5.65) on Monday. Wynnstay Group has a one year low of GBX 416.55 ($5.29) and a one year high of GBX 641 ($8.14). The company has a market cap of £100.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 452.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 496.25.

Wynnstay Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is 2,073.17%.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

