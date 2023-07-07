Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $178.58

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.58 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 183.54 ($2.33). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 181.50 ($2.30), with a volume of 63,720 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 176.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 178.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £144.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9,042.25, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.95.

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

