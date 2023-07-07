Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 3,750 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50.

On Thursday, May 4th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.43. 113,286,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,872,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $869.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.95.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

