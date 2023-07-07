Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar General in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now forecasts that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.8 %

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

NYSE DG opened at $168.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.52.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

