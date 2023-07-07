Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,222,000 after purchasing an additional 408,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,870,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $745,861,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis Price Performance

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.16. 413,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,248. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.57 and a 200 day moving average of $166.62. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

