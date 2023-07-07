Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Shane Crehan Sells 2,863 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $185,350.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shane Crehan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, June 13th, Shane Crehan sold 337 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $23,404.65.

On Thursday, April 13th, Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $65.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,997. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $124.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 157.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of -0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.