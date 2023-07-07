Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky Sells 2,067 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $140,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $141,277.50.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

ZM traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.67. 2,185,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,997. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of -0.22.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

