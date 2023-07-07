Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $536.67.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of ZURVY opened at $46.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 27.43 and a current ratio of 27.43. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.