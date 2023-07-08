1,164 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,164 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $226.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $242.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.60.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,161 shares of company stock worth $43,079,515. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

