135,098 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Purchased by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,098 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,952,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,659,356. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

