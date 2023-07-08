1,423 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,423 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 2.3 %

WMT stock opened at $153.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $413.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.03. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $159.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

