4Thought Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 411,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 345,521 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. 510,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,324. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0581 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

