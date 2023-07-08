4Thought Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,426 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJN. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJN remained flat at $23.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. 113,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,351. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0989 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.