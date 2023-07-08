4Thought Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.3% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $724,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.85. 365,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,758. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.95 and a 200-day moving average of $211.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

