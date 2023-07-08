4Thought Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,795 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 195.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 97,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,035. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

