707 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Bought by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 707 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. HubSpot comprises approximately 1.9% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in HubSpot by 13.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 406.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,554 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,923. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock opened at $512.79 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $535.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $495.71 and its 200-day moving average is $411.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.68.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.