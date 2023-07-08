89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $247,799.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,624.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,933 shares of company stock worth $659,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,092,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 89bio by 1,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. 89bio has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.56 and a quick ratio of 20.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.75.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 89bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

