ABCMETA Reaches 1-Day Volume of $794.63 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $794.63 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019349 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014117 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,224.94 or 1.00014538 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002762 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $485.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

