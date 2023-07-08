Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 10th

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Monday, July 10th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 10th.

Acasti Pharma Trading Down 12.5 %

NASDAQ:ACST traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 524,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Acasti Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acasti Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.