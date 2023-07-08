Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 3.3% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Accenture were worth $12,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 0.7 %

Accenture stock opened at $305.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.85. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.