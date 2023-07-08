Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 241.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,310 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $94.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,577,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,480,852. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average of $98.34.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2319 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.