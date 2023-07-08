Advisor OS LLC Buys 134 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.86.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.55. 1,830,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.33%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.