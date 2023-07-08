Advisor OS LLC Buys 34,063 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 125.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $159.42. The company had a trading volume of 843,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $162.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.49 and its 200 day moving average is $154.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.