Advisor OS LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Advisor OS LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

MGK stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.93. 206,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,478. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $236.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

