Advisor OS LLC Purchases 13,833 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,629,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,240,000 after purchasing an additional 737,544 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.56. 2,812,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $52.31.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

