Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 150.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,957 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,744. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.