Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 17,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 268,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
Akili Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Akili, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.
Akili Company Profile
Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.
Further Reading
