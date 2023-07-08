Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 17,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 268,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Akili Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Akili, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akili Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Akili in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akili in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Akili in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akili by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Akili in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

