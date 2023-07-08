Algorand Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $842.50 million and $27.50 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00045041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013340 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,575,202,991 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

